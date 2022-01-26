Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $131.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

