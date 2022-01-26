Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,910,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $395.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.