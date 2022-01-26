Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $351,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,184,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after buying an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.