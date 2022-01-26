Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 98,239 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,239 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

