CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,283 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

