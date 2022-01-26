CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

