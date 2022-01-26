328 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

