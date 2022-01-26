Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

