Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.73

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.