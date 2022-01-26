Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.60

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

ULCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,040.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,584,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

