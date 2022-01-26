Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.43

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 47892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.