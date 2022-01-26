Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Santander Consumer USA worth $74,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

