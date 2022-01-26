Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.46

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 13147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

