New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.