Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.82

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 164640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

