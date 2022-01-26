Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.82

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 164640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
