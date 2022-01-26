CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.