California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,261 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 534,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.