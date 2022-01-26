CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $2,822,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

