CI Investments Inc. Invests $95,000 in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 104.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.