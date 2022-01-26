US Bancorp DE Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

WD opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

