CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,028 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,564,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,074,000 after purchasing an additional 477,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 116,578 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.