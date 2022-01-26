Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after purchasing an additional 76,073 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

VTR opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

