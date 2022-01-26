Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

