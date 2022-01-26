Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,864 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

BCS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

