California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 326 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Varonis Systems worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

