Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 487.1% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

