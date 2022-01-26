California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Starwood Property Trust worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,749,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 402,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,613,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

