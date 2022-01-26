AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brink’s by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,911,000 after buying an additional 38,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.14. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

