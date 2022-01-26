Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 325 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

