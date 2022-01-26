Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

