Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

