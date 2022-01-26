CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.