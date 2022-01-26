Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

