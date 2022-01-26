American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Sprinklr worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 105.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

CXM opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

