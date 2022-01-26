American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525,765 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Urban Edge Properties worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after buying an additional 190,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

