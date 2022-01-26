AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.