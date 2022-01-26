Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

