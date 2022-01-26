Head to Head Survey: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Versus Systems and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 17.64 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -2.20 CarGurus $551.45 million 6.38 $77.55 million $0.88 33.99

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75% CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.96%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

