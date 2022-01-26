Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 4,089 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

