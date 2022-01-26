Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.