Filo Mining (FIL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Filo Mining (CVE: FIL):
- 1/21/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$20.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.15.
- 1/10/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.00.
- 12/2/2021 – Filo Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
