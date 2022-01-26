Filo Mining (FIL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Filo Mining (CVE: FIL):

1/21/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$20.00.

1/20/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00.

1/11/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.15.

1/10/2022 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

12/2/2021 – Filo Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,696.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

