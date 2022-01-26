Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $88.21

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $50.40 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

