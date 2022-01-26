Bokf Na Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Bokf Na bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $53,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

