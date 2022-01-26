Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,593 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EverQuote by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 91.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 68,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 471,038 shares of company stock worth $6,765,170 and have sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVER stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $451.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

