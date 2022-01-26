Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.67, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.