5,381 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

NYSE LEN opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

