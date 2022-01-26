Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $165,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

