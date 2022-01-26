American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 29,171 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.