Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Alcoa worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $2,359,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

