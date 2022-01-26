Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.